Why Phantom Liberty Is Cyberpunk 2077’s Only Expansion

CD Projekt RED has reiterated that Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty is the only expansion it has planned for the 2020 RPG. Starring Idris Alba, the expansion will be released on September 26.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the last Red Engine game for the time being

Speaking to investors in a recent earnings call (transcript via VGC), SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski said that the decision to make only one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 was a “technological” one. It apparently had nothing to do with Cyberpunk 2077’s sales and whether CDPR is satisfied with the game’s commercial performance or not.

“This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic,” Nowakowski said. “This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

CDPR has made it clear that it has no plans to change its mind. The studio has already moved much of Cyberpunk 2077’s development staff to the next mainline Witcher game in order to ramp up its production.

CDPR previously said that it’ll release Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year Edition in 2023. We’re guessing that the title will hit store shelves during the holiday season.