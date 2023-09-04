Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 Features Detailed

CD Projekt RED has provided a list of features included in Cyberpunk 2077‘s free update 2.0 and premium Phantom Liberty expansion. There was some confusion among fans regarding the free update’s contents, which these handy lists should clear up.

The free update includes:

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

The premium Phantom Liberty expansion includes:

Dogtown – dangerous new district

Brand-new storyline and characters

New quests, gigs, boss fights and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops — endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items — weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

The update will also come with bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, patch notes for which will become available nearer the time. We’ll make sure to share those for our readers here.

CD Projekt RED still hasn’t said when it’ll release Cyberpunk 2077’s GOTY edition, which was confirmed last year. The complete edition will presumably come with the updated base game and Phantom Liberty.