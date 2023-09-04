Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 Features Detailed

CD Projekt RED has provided a list of features included in Cyberpunk 2077‘s free update 2.0 and premium Phantom Liberty expansion. There was some confusion among fans regarding the free update’s contents, which these handy lists should clear up.
Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty DLC contents
The free update includes:
- Redesigned skill trees and perks
- Revamped cyberware and new capacity system
- Vehicle combat and car chases
- Combat AI improvements
- New police system
- UI and UX improvements
- Loot, items, and crafting changes
- New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)
The premium Phantom Liberty expansion includes:
- Dogtown – dangerous new district
- Brand-new storyline and characters
- New quests, gigs, boss fights and more
- Vehicle missions and airdrops — endless dynamic events
- All-new Relic skill tree and abilities
- 100+ new items — weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion
- Vehicle missile launchers
- Level cap increased to 60
The update will also come with bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, patch notes for which will become available nearer the time. We’ll make sure to share those for our readers here.
CD Projekt RED still hasn’t said when it’ll release Cyberpunk 2077’s GOTY edition, which was confirmed last year. The complete edition will presumably come with the updated base game and Phantom Liberty.