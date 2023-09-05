PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 5, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)

Generation Zero (PS4)

Saints Row (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

0 Rally Desert Race: Offroad Dirt Simulator

Arcade Archives CADASH

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

BOMB UP

The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation

Call of the Wild: The Angler™

Chants of Sennaar

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

DREAMERS

Escape First: Alchemist

EVERSPACE™ 2

A Fisherman’s Tale

Flupp The Fish

Gastro Force

How 2 Escape

Idle Zoo Park

Kalinur

Legions

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout!

Sokomage

Somerville

Tenebris Pictura

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Troopers

