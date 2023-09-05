PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 5, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)
- Generation Zero (PS4)
- Saints Row (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 0 Rally Desert Race: Offroad Dirt Simulator
- Arcade Archives CADASH
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- BOMB UP
- The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™
- Chants of Sennaar
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle
- DREAMERS
- Escape First: Alchemist
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- A Fisherman’s Tale
- Flupp The Fish
- Gastro Force
- How 2 Escape
- Idle Zoo Park
- Kalinur
- Legions
- Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout!
- Sokomage
- Somerville
- Tenebris Pictura
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Troopers