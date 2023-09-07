Report: PS Plus Members Who Previously Used PS Now Getting Smaller Price Hike

A number of former PlayStation Now users have reported that they’ve received emails confirming a smaller PS Plus price hike for them than officially announced. The emails went out to those who were grandfathered in when PS Now was replaced with the revamped PS Plus, but some former Now users claim they haven’t received any such offer.

New PS Plus price went into effect on September 6

PS Plus price sharply rose for all three tiers effective yesterday, September 6. A number of threads popped up on Reddit overnight, where players shared screenshots of emails they received from Sony confirming a relatively modest hike. A screenshot of one such email courtesy of Redditor HelpfulApple22 can be seen below.

Image: Reddit

Others confirmed receiving similar emails. For context, the price of PS Plus Premium’s annual subscription in the UK has gone up to £119.99.

Most of the users who have received emails like the one above appear to be from the UK and other European countries. It’s currently unclear if this offer is being extended to folks in the U.S. or not. However, Sony’s emails are akin to Willy Wonka’s Golden Tickets so we advise keeping an eye out just in case.