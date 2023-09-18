PSN Down for Some, Sony Blames ‘External Issues’ (Updated)

Update:

PSN services appear to have been restored.

Original story:

A number of players have reported that PSN is currently down for them, and a quick look on Sony‘s network status page suggests that there are connectivity issues. However, the company blames “external” issues for the problem whereas players say it’s only PSN that they’re experiencing problems connecting to.

Is PSN down worldwide?

Reports of various PlayStation Network problems and errors first popped up as long as 10 hours ago on social media and gaming forums like Reddit. Some players reported having issues with PS Plus, others reported receiving random error messages while attempting to play games, and a few folks are having issues with Sony’s online payment system when purchasing games and subscriptions.

Mutliple regions seem to be affected. The U.S. network status page currently states that “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience.” Sony adds that once these mystery external issues are resolved “you should have no problem connecting to PlayStation Network.” Curiously, Sony claims all of its services are up and running regardless.

At the time of this writing, the message above appears on multiple regions’ network status pages, including the U.K. Unfortunately, there’s currently no ETA for a resolution.