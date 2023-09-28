Sega Cancels Hyenas, Layoffs Reported at Creative Assembly

Sega has canceled Creative Assembly‘s live service PS4 and PS5 game Hyenas before launch. Hyenas is among a number of projects canned by Sega that were in development at its European studios. News of the cancellation was followed by reports of widespread layoffs at Creative Assembly.

Hyenas was a “challenging” live service endeavor for Sega

It was only in August that Sega told investors that Hyenas had been a “challenging” game to develop. It seems that the company was mulling making the game free-to-play but hadn’t decided on a business model at the time. Sega told investors that Creative Assembly was busy “striving to improve” Hyenas’ quality. The game was set to undergo a closed beta test on PC.

“In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe, and the resulting action will be to cancel Hyenas and some unannounced titles under development,” Sega said in a press release this morning without elaborating further.

A number of Hyenas staff members took to Twitter this morning seeking new opportunities. Sega’s decision reportedly took the game’s developers by surprise.

If anyone is aware of any product / brand / marketing manager roles in the video game industry, please do reach out.

I have 10+ years in the industry across GTM and studio marketing, having worked across Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, and Far Cry franchises and HYENAS. — David Burroughs (@GameOverDave) September 28, 2023

The full extent of the restructuring exercise is unclear at present.