Slitterhead Developer Possibly Teasing Junji Ito Collaboration

Bokeh Games Studio has posted an interesting image of Manga author Junji Ito’s Tomie on its X (Twitter) account. That’s naturally set tongues wagging about a possible collaboration for its game Slitterhead.

A new Ito and Silent Hill connection?

It wouldn’t be the first time Junji Ito and Silent Hill have crossed paths (albeit loosely, in this case). Ito was set to collaborate with Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro on the scrapped Silent Hills. Slitterhead features ex-Team Silent talent.

Junji Ito’s work is well-revered in the horror space, and his titles, such as Tomie, Uzumaki, Gyo, Smashed, and Shiver, have been very successful in the West. It’s already inspired video games such as World of Horror.

The game was first revealed at the Game Awards in 2021 and featured talent from Siren, Gravity Rush, and, most notably, Keiichiro Toyama of Silent Hill fame. There’s been relatively little on the project since, as it had yet to enter production at the time. But yesterday, there were some behind-the-scenes shots shared of motion capture work.

Interestingly, Toyama didn’t rule out a Silent Hill return one day. That was before we got confirmation of Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team and other Silent Hill projects such as Silent Hill F.

Perhaps we’ll be hearing some significant news of some kind soon?