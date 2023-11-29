Junji Ito Talks With Bokeh Game Studio in New Video

Bokeh Game Studio, spearheaded by Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama has unveiled the latest in The Golden Hour video series. In this one, Toyama chats with horror Manga legend Junji Ito.

Japanese horror legends unite

It’s a dream meeting between two titans of Japanese horror, and the discussion itself sees Ito muse about the medium of Manga, his early experiences with the horror genre, and his general feelings on horror. The pair also discuss the differences in their creative process, where Ito reveals he enjoys the freedom to create what he wants with little interjection.

Ito infamously was involved in a Silent Hill game, as he was due to join Gullermo Del Toro, Hideo Kojima, and Norman Reedus in creating the doomed Silent Hills. While there are clear differences between the horror Ito utilizes and that which Toyama has, there’s plenty of common ground between the two in the 30 minute chat.

There’s a nice anecdote about which Ito book scared Guillermo Del Toro so much that he threw the book away.

Previous episodes of The Golden Hour have seen discussions with the creators and directors of Fatal Frame, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Danganronpa, and the former boss of Toyama at Sony, Shuhei Yoshida.

Bokeh Game Studio is currently working on the horror game Slitterhead.