Mortal Kombat 1 update

Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 Update Comes With a Lengthy List of Fighter Improvements

By Zarmena Khan

NetherRealm Studios has rolled out a chunky Mortal Kombat 1 update for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The update comes with some general improvements alongside fighter-specific adjustments.

Patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1 update (October 2, 2023)

Complete patch notes are as follows:

General Gameplay Adjustments

  • Move list corrections
  • Localization fixes
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
  • Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
  • Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments

  • Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
  • Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
  • Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
  • Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame
  • Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
  • Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
  • Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
    • Ashrah
      • God’s Wrath and Demon’s Wrath can now be high parried
      • Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
    • Baraka
      • (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
      • Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
      • Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
    • General Shao
      • Power Strike can now be high parried
      • Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
    • Johnny Cage
      • Ball Buster can now be high parried
      • Rising Star can now be high parried
      • Shadow Kick can now be high parried
    • Kenshi
      • Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
    • Kung Lao
      • Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
    • Li Mei
      • (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
      • No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
    • Nitara
      • Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
    • Raiden
      • Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
    • Rain
      • Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
      • Geyser can no longer be high parried
    • Reptile
      • Death Roll can no longer be high parried
      • Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
    • Scorpion
      • Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
    • Shang Tsung
      • Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
    • Sindel
      • Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
    • Sub-Zero
      • Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
    • Tanya
      • Drill Kick can now be high parried
Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related