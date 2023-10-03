Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 Update Comes With a Lengthy List of Fighter Improvements

NetherRealm Studios has rolled out a chunky Mortal Kombat 1 update for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The update comes with some general improvements alongside fighter-specific adjustments.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker’s & Sektor’s attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah – Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

Goro (Kameo) – Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Havik – Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

Jax (Kameo) – Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner’s attacks hit on the same frame Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

Shujinko (Kameo) – Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop