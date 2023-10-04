Sony Quietly Restricts Free PS5 Game Deal for New Owners

Sony Interactive Entertainment has quietly restricted a recent limited-time deal that offered new PS5 owners a free game. Available only in the U.S. the deal gave new PS5 players a chance to pick a console exclusive game of their choice from a list of 12 games. Now, the offer is only available by invitation.

PS5 free game deal ends on October 20

The change was first spotted by MP1st and verified by other publications. We can also confirm that Sony has added “by invitation only” to the legal language. Previously, we got the impression that all new PS5 owners with new PSN accounts would be eligible to claim a game as long as they are U.S. based and avail the offer by October 20.

Players are understandably unhappy, but to be fair, the “Upgrader Program” page does state that game selections are “subject to change at any time” and the offer itself is also “subject to change or cancellation at any time.” It’s unclear if the deal was always intended to be invite-only and if Sony forgot to add that part in originally. Nevertheless, the optics are a tad poor.

Those who do qualify and receive an invite can grab one of the following: