Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Apparently Have 12 Trophies

It looks like Bloober Team‘s remake of Silent Hill 2 will come with 12 trophies if a Steam page leak is anything to go by. The game will be released on PC and on PS5 as a timed console exclusive.

Silent Hill 2 remake trophies suggest a quick Platinum but not necessarily an easy one

How many trophies Silent Hill 2 has was revealed by a Bloober Team developer’s Steam profile, as noted by Reddit user ToonsterGames. However, this could be a preliminary amount, with more to be added in due course.

Nevertheless, we don’t have trophy titles or descriptions. Without those, it’s hard to say how easy or quick the Platinum trophy will be. We don’t suspect any grind, given the game’s size, but difficulty-related trophies could make the Platinum hard to get.

In related news, Silent Hill 2’s Steam page saw quite a bit of dev activity over the weekend, leading to speculations that we’ll hear something about its release date soon. Konami hasn’t shared a release window, but previous rumors have suggested a late 2023 to an early 2024 launch.

Silent Hill 2’s remake will remain exclusive to PS5 for at least one year after launch.