Kona 2: Brume Release Date Revealed for Surreal Survival Game Sequel

Parabole has revealed the follow-up to its creepy and surreal 2017 PS4 survival game Kona, and it’s out soon.

Kona 2: Brume is set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 18, 2023.

The overview provided by publisher Ravenscourt details what’s happening in the sequel.

”Northern Quebec, 1970. A bizarre mist—the Brume—is disconnecting a rural mining village from its quiet reality and disrupting the balance of nature. But where is it coming from?

Step back into the role of Detective Carl Faubert and dive deeper into the surreal mysteries of Kona.

Make your trek through the snowy landscapes of Northern Canada and discover that you are not entirely alone. Find other stranded people—both victims and survivors of a devastating avalanche—and uncover the hidden dark truth of the Brume.”

Explore the vast fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada and fight your way through the village – or what’s left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled, and navigate the surrounding lakes.

Follow your clues and findings very carefully. Consult Carl Faulbert’s Journal and put your detective skills to the test. Can you piece together the mystery behind the brume?

The Brume is relentless: a bitter cold blizzard, dangerous wildlife, and troubling nightmares. Prepare to survive against all odds.

A rich story unfolds with every step you take. Find and inspect objects, letters, and documents, while an omniscient storyteller narrates your journey in Manastan.

The original game enjoyed a fairly successful PSVR release as well as a PS4 one, so there’s a possibility the same happens for Kona 2: Brume and PSVR2.