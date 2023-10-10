PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 10, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- The Callisto Protocol (PS4/PS5)
- Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5)
- Weird West (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aquarium Land
- Arcade Archives Darius II
- Assassin’s Creed® Mirage
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
- BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space
- Builder Simulator
- Corruption – Political Simulator Strategy
- Cricket 24
- Dinobreak
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living
- Fantasy Tower Defense
- GAZZLERS
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game
- International Basketball
- The Isle Tide Hotel
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur
- Lil Gator Game
- Long Gone Days
- NHL® 24
- Pirates on Target
- Red Matter
- Russian Pinocchio
- Scorn
- SIDE BULLET
- The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame
- Steampunk Voyage
- Street Drag Racing – Car Simulator
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection PS4 & PS5
- Trepang2
- TWO LANE
- Wild Card Football PS4 & PS5