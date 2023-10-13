Best Buy Will No Longer Stock Physical Media, Report Claims

Months after U.K. retailer Tesco pulled game discs from store shelves, a report has emerged that U.S. retail giant Best Buy is ditching physical media as well. In the absence of an official announcement, there’s currently no confirmation that game discs are included in Best Buy’s plans but there are rumblings of other retailers following suit and phasing out physical games.

Sales of game discs have been declining for a number of years

The report in question comes from The Digital Bits, who quote their industry sources familiar with Best Buy’s plans. According to them, the retailer plans to pull physical media not just from brick-and-mortar stores but also its online storefront. Many have pointed out that both Walmart and Best Buy have seen their stock of physical media dwindle in recent years.

In response to the report, Limited Run Games CEO John Fairhurst wrote on Twitter that he’s heard Walmart is all set to drop physical Xbox games soon in what seems like an effort to start phasing out discs altogether.

I would expect to see this trend continue in 2024. I've heard rumblings that Wal-Mart is dropping physical Xbox games soon, and I have to imagine further cuts to physical gaming sections will be made as we get deeper into next year. https://t.co/iKIEaDEGmf — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) October 12, 2023

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time in the West as U.K., Europe, and the U.S. increasingly turn to digital downloads. Speaking specifically about video games, sales charts continue to show digital downloads take a bigger slice of the pie than discs.