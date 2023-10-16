Alan Wake 2 Will Receive Free DLC Alongside Paid Expansions

Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake has confirmed that there will also be free DLC drops in addition to paid DLC expansions for Alan Wake 2.

More Alan Wake 2 DLC for your buck

Speaking at EGX in London this past weekend, Lake revealed the tidbit and noted that these free drops won’t just be simple cosmetics and boosters.

”We do have free DLC drops coming; they too, are pretty significant. And I’m expecting us to go more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game.”

It will be interesting to see what that means exactly, but free DLC in a single-player game that is meaningful is a rarity so it’ll be welcome whatever it ends up being.

The events of Alan Wake 2 take place almost 15 years from the original game and sees players taking control of both Alan Wake and FBI Agent Saga Anderson as a story once more becomes terrifying reality.

PlayStation Lifestyle’s Michael Leri previewed the game last month and wrote, ”While the wait for Alan Wake 2 has been especially long, it seems like it’s only benefiting from Remedy’s experiences and justifying its long bout in the Dark Place.”

Alan Wake 2 releases just in time for Halloween on October 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.