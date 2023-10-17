PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 17, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alphadia I & II

Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 4 Collector’s Edition

Box To The Beat VR

Chemically Bonded

Deep Space: Action Alien Shooter Sci-Fi Fire Game Simulator Death

D LASER

From Space

GAZZLERS

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

Happy Words

Haunted House

Honkai: Star Rail

Hotel: A Resort Simulator

Kingdom Eighties

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief

Lords of the Fallen

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf

Overdelivery

Overpass 2

Pinball Frenzy

Poly Match

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Re.Surs

RedRaptor

River City: Rival Showdown

Roblox

Sakura Alien

Saltsea Chronicles

Scorn

Skateboard Drifting Simulator with Maxwell Cat: The Game

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny

Tekken 6

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

Trepang2

United Assault – World War 2

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness

Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence Battle

