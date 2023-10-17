PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 17, 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Alphadia I & II
  • Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG
  • Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 4 Collector’s Edition
  • Box To The Beat VR
  • Chemically Bonded
  • Deep Space: Action Alien Shooter Sci-Fi Fire Game Simulator Death
  • D LASER
  • From Space
  • GAZZLERS
  • The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
  • Happy Words
  • Haunted House
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hotel: A Resort Simulator
  • Kingdom Eighties
  • Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
  • Overdelivery
  • Overpass 2
  • Pinball Frenzy
  • Poly Match
  • Propagation: Paradise Hotel
  • Re.Surs
  • RedRaptor
  • River City: Rival Showdown
  • Roblox
  • Sakura Alien
  • Saltsea Chronicles
  • Scorn
  • Skateboard Drifting Simulator with Maxwell Cat: The Game
  • Skull Island: Rise of Kong
  • Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny
  • Tekken 6
  • TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
  • Trepang2
  • United Assault – World War 2
  • Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness
  • Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence Battle

Next Page: European Update »

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

Share article

TRENDING

Related