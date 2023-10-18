Silent Hill: Ascension to Stream on PS5, PS4 After Sony Partners With Studio

Interactive streaming series Silent: Hill Ascension will stream on the PS5 and PS4 via the Sony Pictures Core app. Series creator Genvid announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the series to PlayStation consoles alongside Bravia TVs and Xperia smartphones.

Silent: Hill Ascension will premiere on October 31

Ascension is billed as a “mind-bending” choose-your-own adventure that’ll be shaped by millions of viewers. It’s unclear how many episodes it’ll have, but Konami and Genvid plan to run the series for up to six months. Other than Sony’s platforms, Ascension can be streamed on a desktop browser, iOS devices, and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

“We are exploring all new territory with Silent Hill: Ascension,” Sony Pictures executive Pete Wood said in a press release. “Through this unique venture with Genvid, we are excited to offer viewers on Sony devices a weekly catch-up on the action of Silent Hill: Ascension with full episodes of compiled scenes from this innovative, interactive series.”

Ascension’s story revolves around two families who “uncover strange connections between them” amidst horrors consuming their towns. The first episode will be available just in time for Halloween, October 31.