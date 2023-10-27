PlayStation ‘Fortunate’ With High Quality Games and Good Metacritic Scores, Says Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Eric Lempel has said that PlayStation has been “fortunate” with high-quality first-party games that earn good Metacritic scores. Lempel said that it all comes down to how PlayStation Studios and their productions are managed.

Sony “humbled” by how good PlayStation Studios’ games are

During an interview with Barron’s, Lempel was quizzed about Sony’s reputation of consistently releasing good quality narrative-focused games. In his response, the executive acknowledged that PlayStation is fortunate to have studios that release good quality games, which often review well, revealing that the company stands behind its studios and makes sure they have the support required to put out quality titles.

“It comes down to how we’re managing the studios and each individual title. It’s our focus on quality,” Lempel said. “That’s what’s most important. It represents PlayStation.” Lempel further acknowledged that it’s “not easy to achieve this type of success in terms of quality and Metacritic scores.” “We’re humbled by how good these titles are,” he continued. “In some cases, behind the scenes, we will do a lot to make sure that the studios have what they need to put out a quality title.”

Going by Metacritic scores, Sony is no stranger to being labeled one of the top gaming publishers each year.