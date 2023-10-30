Retro-Style Shooter Dusk Coming to Console This Halloween

Nearly five years since it left Early Access on PC and two years since a Nintendo Switch release, New Blood Interactive’s excellent Boomer Shooter Dusk is getting a PS4 version on October 31, 2023.

Dusk on Halloween

The retro-style first-person shooter, by David Szymanski, evokes the likes of Quake, Heretic, Blood, and Redneck Rampage. You can read a summary of the game below.

Battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants, and even darker forces as you attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth in this retro first-person shooter.

Three distinct campaign episodes await you, hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s! It features a vast arsenal of killer weaponry, including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double-barreled shotguns, and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers. DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.

On both PC and Nintendo Switch, Dusk achieved a Metacritic score of 88, with PC Gamer calling it ”Brilliant” and Destructoid writing ”This is shooter perfection”.

Console ports have been in the works since 2019 after the success of the game’s PC launch.

Dusk will be fibbing its way onto PS4 on Halloween and will be available on the PS Store for $19.99