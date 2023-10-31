Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Free in PS5 Slim Bundle

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III PS5 Slim bundle has been spotted, and will seemingly include the upcoming Call of Duty game for free with the purchase of Sony’s new console.

First spotted by news site CharlieIntel, there will be a new PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition bundle coming on November 10, 2023. The new bundle will include the new PS5 slim, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, for $499.99.

Since the PS5 Slim itself comes in at $499.99, this means that anyone who picks up the bundle will essentially be getting Modern Warfare III for free.

— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 31, 2023

What’s new in the PS5 Slim?

Prices for the Standard Edition of the new PS5 model will remain the same at $499.99. The new PS5 Digital Edition, however, will see a small price increase and now retail for $449.99, a bump from its original $399.99 price.

Alongside the smaller size, the new PS5 models will also see an increase in storage space. The newer models will ship with a 1TB SSD hard drive, an upgrade from the 825 GB hard drive that the original PS5 launched with.

According to Sony, the new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the United States at certain retailers and on the PlayStation Direct Store. Pre-orders for the console aren’t available yet, but Sony notes that once the existing inventory of the PlayStation 5 sells out, the new model will be the only one that’s available.