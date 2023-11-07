PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November , 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Esential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Achilles: Legends Untold
  • Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
  • CRYMACHINA
  • DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
  • DUSK
  • ENDLESS™ Dungeon
  • The Foglands
  • Football Manager 2024 Console
  • The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
  • Hellboy Web of Wyrd
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged
  • The Invincible
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 10
  • My Time at Sandrock
  • Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition
  • Roblox
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
  • Slender – The Arrival
  • Sonic Superstars
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
  • STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
  • Star Trek: Resurgence
  • The Talos Principle 2
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • This Bed We Made
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Wild Card Football PS4 & PS5
  • Wizard with a Gun
  • WRC

Next Page: European Update »

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

Share article

TRENDING

Related