New English Kiryu Voice Actor Posts Dub Footage, Gets Blasted By Like a Dragon Fans

Yong Yea, the voice actor and YouTuber who will be portraying the English version of Kiryu in Sega’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, showed off some of the work he’d done on the character and faced some criticism online in the process.

Yea recently took to Twitter to share a brief comparison video of the Japanese voice for Kiryu in the upcoming game (portrayed by Takaya Kuroda) and himself. In the tweet, Yea notes that it’s “some of the first stuff” that was recorded for the game and that his performance became “more refined” as they went along.

Here is an official look at Kiryu in English. Did a side-by-side with J for those wanting to hear the difference. This is some of the first stuff we ever recorded a year ago, performance got more refined as we went further along. Excited for y'all to experience the full games! pic.twitter.com/xAzxdtXbHY — Yong Yea ? Eng Voice of Kiryu (@YongYea) November 8, 2023

Like a Dragon fans divided over English voice-acting performance

While plenty of fans did have positive things to say about Yong Yea’s portrayal, many fans also voiced their criticisms (both constructive and not) about the performance. Namely, fans pointed out that Yea’s voice didn’t carry the same gruffness that the Japanese voice actor did, with many noting that it sounded too much like the content creator to their ears.

Other complaints also noted that the Yea simply sounded too young for the role. In the game, Kiryu is a 51-year-old man, while Yea, 28, is significantly younger. However, the actor did note in a follow-up tweet that it was “kinda strange” hearing his own voice in the role at first and said that fans should pick the one that’s right for them.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to launch on January 26, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.