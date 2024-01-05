GTA 6 Isn’t Going ‘Woke,’ Says GTA 5 Michael Voice Actor

GTA 5‘s Michael voice actor Ned Luke has pushed back on claims that GTA 6‘s inclusion of Lucia has anything to do with “wokeness.” Luke suggested in a new interview that Lucia will play an important role in the game and pointed out that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an important female character in the Grand Theft Auto series.

GTA 6’s Lucia is “hard,” says Ned Luke

Appearing in IGN’s GTFM video series, Luke opined that people complaining about Rockstar Games going “woke” based on a single trailer for GTA 6 are “clowns” and that Lucia “looks good” in the reveal.

“Lucia’s hard, man. In the trailer, she looked good,” Luke said. “You get a lot of these clowns out here going, ‘Rockstar’s going woke, they’re caving into the wokeness of the world.’ First of all, there’s been other female protagonists in the past, but not in something as huge as this.”

Rockstar Games hasn’t detailed GTA 6 or its characters, and has yet to reveal who Lucia is portrayed by. However, fans have come up with a convincing theory that she’s portrayed by actress Manni L. Perez, who’s no stranger to Grand Theft Auto or its team of voice actors including Luke.