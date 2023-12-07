GTA 6 Trailer Scenes Are All In-Game, Says Former Rockstar Dev

Former Rockstar Games developer Mike York has said that GTA 6‘s debut trailer featured in-game scenes as opposed to pre-rendered cinematics. York is a veteran animator who spent over five years at Rockstar working on games like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Former Rockstar Games animator breaks down GTA 6 trailer

In a video published to his YouTube channel, York provided a breakdown of the trailer and revealed why GTA games take so long to make.

“This is an in-game cutscene,” York said. “A lot of the games you see are done with, like, cinematics, and they cut to a scene, and it’s not all in-game. It’s kind of pre-rendered, and then you see it, but everything you see in a GTA game is all done in-game.”

York went on to stress that “every single” cutscene fans see is in-game and said that any building players see in the trailer they’ll be able get into, climb, and jump off of. “This game is very elaborate,” York continued. “That’s why it takes them so long to make.”

York left Rockstar Games in 2017. He’s also had brief stints at Sony, where he worked on Uncharted 2 and God of War Ragnarok.