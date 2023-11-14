PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 14, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Air Aces
- Air Twister
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- Astral Ascent
- BAMBOO
- Bob the Elementalist
- Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel
- Coral Island
- Dragon Wings
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World
- Frontball Planet
- Grace of Letoile
- Grotto
- Horizon Midnight – Aircraft
- Jet Ski Mania – “Aquatic Adrenaline Rush”
- KarmaZoo
- Koi-Koi : Love Blossoms
- Mail Time
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1
- The Silent Swan
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
- Truck Simulator: Driving School 2024
- UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
- XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2