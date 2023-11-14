PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 14, 2023

By Louis Edwards

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Air Aces
  • Air Twister
  • Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
  • Astral Ascent
  • BAMBOO
  • Bob the Elementalist
  • Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel
  • Coral Island
  • Dragon Wings
  • Ebenezer and the Invisible World
  • Frontball Planet
  • Grace of Letoile
  • Grotto
  • Horizon Midnight – Aircraft
  • Jet Ski Mania – “Aquatic Adrenaline Rush”
  • KarmaZoo
  • Koi-Koi : Love Blossoms
  • Mail Time
  • METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1
  • The Silent Swan
  • SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
  • Truck Simulator: Driving School 2024
  • UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
  • XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

