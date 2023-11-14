PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 14, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Air Aces

Air Twister

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2

Astral Ascent

BAMBOO

Bob the Elementalist

Burning Secrets – A Bara Visual Novel

Coral Island

Dragon Wings

Ebenezer and the Invisible World

Frontball Planet

Grace of Letoile

Grotto

Horizon Midnight – Aircraft

Jet Ski Mania – “Aquatic Adrenaline Rush”

KarmaZoo

Koi-Koi : Love Blossoms

Mail Time

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1

The Silent Swan

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

Truck Simulator: Driving School 2024

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves

XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2

