PlayStation Portal Already Sold Out, Sony Asks Players to Check Back in December

The PlayStation Portal released yesterday but it has already sold out everywhere, much to the chagrin of players who missed out on pre-ordering one. The internet is littered with complaints from frustrated fans, with many expressing dismay over the never-ending problem of scalpers nabbing new products especially ahead of holidays.

Did Sony release a limited stock of PlayStation Portal handhelds?

Despite being a niche product, PlayStation Portal is nowhere to be found on PS Direct or major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. As noted by IGN, PS Portal can be found on sites like eBay for north of $300 (MSRP $199.99). At the time of this writing, there are several third-party sellers on Amazon offering the PS Portal as a “used” product to circumvent a crackdown, with price tags between $400-$550.

It looks like the PlayStation Portal is sold out in the UK. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 13, 2023

I didn't pre-order a PlayStation Portal because social media claimed y'all wasn't gonna buy it now it's sold out everywhere and if it's anything like the PlayStation 5 it won't be in stock way to go @PlayStation always releasing items with limited stock right at the holidays SMH — Chicken Sandwich Fatigue (@wrestlepapi) November 15, 2023

“Please check back early December for more details on stock availability,” reads a message from Sony on PlayStation Direct. However, players have expressed concerns that releasing more inventory ahead of Christmas will likely attract more scalpers.

It’s possible that Sony released a limited supply of PS Portal considering its limited market. The company has acknowledged that the handheld targets a very specific demographic, and said that it’s designed to increase PS5 engagement as opposed to making a profit.