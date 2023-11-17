PS5 Players Offered Free 6 Months of Apple Music

Sony is offering PS5 players free six months of Apple Music. The company is no stranger to offering entertainment subscriptions, with this latest trial generously available until November 15, 2024, for all new and some returning members.

How to redeem free six months of Apple Music on PS5

Sony says the offer is only available to new and “qualified” returning subscribers to Apple Music. The company didn’t elaborate on the eligibility criteria, but we’re assuming that members whose subscriptions have expired for a considerable period of time are eligible to sign up. Players’ PS5 model does not impact eligibility. However, the offer must be redeemed via a PS5.

After creating a PlayStation Network and/or Apple ID (in case you don’t have one already), follow these steps outlined by Sony:

Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home. Download and open the Apple Music app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one. Enjoy up to six free months of Apple Music.

Players can create as many playlists as they like and listen to songs ad-free.