PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 28, 2023

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

Suicide Guy VR Deluxe

VERY BAD DREAMS – PSVR2 EXCLUSIVE EDITION

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alina Of The Arena

Ancient Mahjong

Anime Dream

Arcade Archives WARP & WARP

Calico

Deleted

Evil Diary

First Time In Hawaii Collector’s Edition

Habroxia

Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA

Hoodie Survivor

Hooligan Simulator 2023 – You vs System

Junkyard Fury Breakout

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

LASSO CATCH

Namariel Legends – Iron Lord

Puzzle Vacations: Australia and New Zealand

Roots Of Pacha

SETTRIS

Submarines

Timberman: The Big Adventure

Totally Normal Journey: The Interactive Musical

To The Sky

Train Valley 2: Community Edition

Wash Simulator – Clean Garage,House,Cars Business Tycoons

White Wings

