PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 28, 2023

North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)
PSVR Games
- Suicide Guy VR Deluxe
- VERY BAD DREAMS – PSVR2 EXCLUSIVE EDITION
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alina Of The Arena
- Ancient Mahjong
- Anime Dream
- Arcade Archives WARP & WARP
- Calico
- Deleted
- Evil Diary
- First Time In Hawaii Collector’s Edition
- Habroxia
- Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA
- Hoodie Survivor
- Hooligan Simulator 2023 – You vs System
- Junkyard Fury Breakout
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- LASSO CATCH
- Namariel Legends – Iron Lord
- Puzzle Vacations: Australia and New Zealand
- Roots Of Pacha
- SETTRIS
- Submarines
- Timberman: The Big Adventure
- Totally Normal Journey: The Interactive Musical
- To The Sky
- Train Valley 2: Community Edition
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage,House,Cars Business Tycoons
- White Wings