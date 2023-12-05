PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 5, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)
- Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)
- Sable (PS5)
PSVR Games
- Arizona Sunshine® 2
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Animalistic: Last Man on Earth
- Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut
- Arcade Archives SCRAMBLE FORMATION
- Arcadian Atlas
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 5 Collector’s Edition
- Born Of Bread
- Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2024
- Criss Cross
- DOG
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA
- Hammerwatch II
- Have a Nice Death
- Hoodie Survivor
- Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth
- Pinball M
- Revenge Of The Ronin
- Reydllom
- Rush Rally Origins
- Santa’s Chimney Quest
- Ships Simulator
- SteamWorld Build
- Stories in Glass: Winter
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™
- This Means Warp
- Truck and Logistics Simulator
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- While the Iron’s Hot
- Yatzi