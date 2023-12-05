PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 5, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Sable (PS5)

PSVR Games

Arizona Sunshine® 2

PS4 & PS5 Games

Animalistic: Last Man on Earth

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut

Arcade Archives SCRAMBLE FORMATION

Arcadian Atlas

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 5 Collector’s Edition

Born Of Bread

Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2024

Criss Cross

DOG

Gangs of Sherwood

Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA

Hammerwatch II

Have a Nice Death

Hoodie Survivor

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth

Pinball M

Revenge Of The Ronin

Reydllom

Rush Rally Origins

Santa’s Chimney Quest

Ships Simulator

SteamWorld Build

Stories in Glass: Winter

Tested on Humans: Escape Room

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™

This Means Warp

Truck and Logistics Simulator

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

While the Iron’s Hot

Yatzi

