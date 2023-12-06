Tekken 8 Dragunov Trailer Previews Returning Character

By Anthony Nash

Bandai Namco has released another Tekken 8 trailer, this time showcasing Sergei Dragunov, a fan-favorite who has appeared in a handful of past Tekken titles.

The new trailer showcases Dragunov’s moves in various matches, including his devastating kicks and some of his grapple moves. Dragunov is a member of an elite special operations unit in the world of Tekken, and his moveset reflects that, with a variety of close punches and kicks instead of any special powers.

Check out the new Tekken 8 trailer below:

Sergei Dragunov makes his return to the world of Tekken

Dragonuv has appeared in a variety of other Tekken titles, including Tekken 6 and 7, as well as spin-off titles like Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Tekken 3D, and Tekken Revolution.

He was first introduced in Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, and has appeared in every Tekken game since. As part of his story, he was sent to the King of Iron Fist Tournament 5 in order to capture intelligence for Russia, but failed to do so. Since then, he’s been entered into various King of Iron Fist Tournament with missions to take down opponents.

