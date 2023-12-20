Rocksteady Studios Showcases Support Characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady Studios released the second episode of Suicide Squad Insider, an ongoing showcase of the game’s features. In addition to looking at the game’s RPG mechanics and customization options, developers spotlighted the Support Squad. This crew of DC characters will assist the game’s antiheroes in their quest to defeat Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League.

Among the upcoming Suicide Squad game’s support characters is The Penguin, who serves as the Squad’s gun-runner. He’ll allow players to both upgrade existing weapons and craft new ones. His guns come from in-universe manufacturers like Star Labs, AmerTek, and LexCorp, which have different strengths and weaknesses. For example, AmerTek weapons have large magazines, a high rate of fire, and high recoil. Meanwhile, LexCorp guns have very precise recoil and spread patterns. The Penguin can then craft custom weapons in each style.

Another member of the Support Squad is the mad scientist Gizmo, who designs the Squad’s vehicles. Meanwhile, Toy Man and Hack offer upgrades for the Squad’s gear and abilities, respectively. Hack will also let players listen in on the Justice League’s communications, showcasing how Brainiac’s control effects altered their personalities.

Poison Ivy is also returning, though not in the form players might expect. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place after the Batman: Arkham games, in which Poison Ivy dies. Lex Luthor seems to have regrown her, though the current version of Ivy is still a child. Still, she can create biological toxins that apply elemental effects to the player’s weapons and grenades.