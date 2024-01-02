Square Enix’s 2024 Goal Is to ‘Aggressively’ Pursue AI

Square Enix has published its annual New Year’s letter from the president, with the 2024 edition barely mentioning video games. In what has now become a tradition for the company, president Takashi Kiryu talks about “aggressively” pursuing latest technologies and trends. Previously, it was blockchain. Now, it’s artificial intelligence.

Square Enix wants to strengthen games development

As far as video games go, Square Enix wants to bolster its content pipeline by strengthening development and publishing capabilities. However, Kiryu says that the company is also vetting its existing pipeline of titles under development.

“Specifically, we have begun optimizing our resource allocation across our entire development chain in order to accelerate an effort that was already underway to strengthen our internal development capabilities,” Kiryu wrote. “On the publishing side, which consists of our sales and marketing functions, we are working to enable greater global collaboration and to promote the shift to digital.”

It’s unclear how Square Enix plans to expand its publishing business going forward. The company famously offloaded a large number of once-successful Western development studios and their IPs to the Embracer Group, only for the Swedish holding company to end up undergoing mass layoffs and restructuring throughout the entirety of 2023.