PC Horror RPG Withering Rooms to Receive a Console Release

Perp Games and developer Moonless Formless have announced a console version of the 2.5D horror RPG Withering Rooms is planned.
Withering Rooms console trailer
For now, the exact consoles it will be launched on are unspecified, but it’s a good bet either PS4 or PS5 will be among them. The game is currently in Early Access on Steam.
The announce trailer for the console version of Withering Rooms is below.
Withering Rooms is a challenging 2.5D horror RPG set in a procedurally generated Victorian mansion that changes each night. Explore Mostyn House to collect the perfect items for your build and face a huge cast of overgrown undead, invisible ghosts, devious witches, and more.
The game’s features include the following.
- Explore Mostyn House to gather weapons, distractions, magical artifacts, keys, and crafting materials.
- Take on a huge cast of monsters and bosses – overgrown undead, invisible ghosts, devious witches, axe-wielding madmen, and many more.
- Discover secret passageways, dusty attics filled with treasure, and even the ever-changing Byzantine Labyrinth that lies beneath Mostyn House.
- Take the sting out of death by performing rituals to preserve items from night to night or permanently level up.
- Meet a cast of strange friends, merchants, liars, and witches each with their own agenda.
- Cast a wide variety of spells – create hex traps on closet doors, enchant suits of armor to assist you, or create a decoy mimic of yourself.
- Greater dangers – and greater treasures – await you in the hedge mazes, tombs, caves, churches, and ruins beyond the Mostyn House grounds.