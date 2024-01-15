PC Horror RPG Withering Rooms to Receive a Console Release

Perp Games and developer Moonless Formless have announced a console version of the 2.5D horror RPG Withering Rooms is planned.

Withering Rooms console trailer

For now, the exact consoles it will be launched on are unspecified, but it’s a good bet either PS4 or PS5 will be among them. The game is currently in Early Access on Steam.

The announce trailer for the console version of Withering Rooms is below.

Withering Rooms is a challenging 2.5D horror RPG set in a procedurally generated Victorian mansion that changes each night. Explore Mostyn House to collect the perfect items for your build and face a huge cast of overgrown undead, invisible ghosts, devious witches, and more.

The game’s features include the following.