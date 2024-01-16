Helldivers 2 Launch Trailer Sees PS5 Exclusive Reach for the Stars

Arrowhead Game Studio has released the Helldivers 2 launch trailer for its spacebug-smashing co-op shooter out next month on PS5.

Helldivers 2 launch trailer brings the bugs

You can watch the chaotic Helldivers 2 launch trailer below. It showcases how the elite spacefaring soldiers tackle the large insectile problems that come their way (spoilers, it’s with really big weapons).

“Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy,” reads the game’s description. “Helldivers don’t go planet side without proper backup, but it’s up to you to decide how and when to call it in. Not only do you have a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, you also have the ability to call on stratagems during play.”

Helldivers II will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8, 2024.