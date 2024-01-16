PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 16, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE

Demolish & Build Classic

Extreme Bike Racing

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin

Interaction Isn’t Explicit。

Kitten Hero

M.A.D. Cows

Rough Justice: ’84

Shinorubi

STAR WARS Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Toy Trains

Urban Thief Simulator: The Ultimate Heist

Vertigo 2

War Hospital

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!

Next Page: European Update »