PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 16, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update.
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5, PS4)
- Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE
- Demolish & Build Classic
- Extreme Bike Racing
- Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin
- Interaction Isn’t Explicit。
- Kitten Hero
- M.A.D. Cows
- Rough Justice: ’84
- Shinorubi
- STAR WARS Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Toy Trains
- Urban Thief Simulator: The Ultimate Heist
- Vertigo 2
- War Hospital
- YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!