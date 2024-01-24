PS5 System Update 24.01-08.60.00 Improves Parties and Pulse Headset Options

PS5 system update 24.01-08.60.00 has arrived from PlayStation, and it focuses on two particular areas.

The update adds new features to Parties, improving your multiplayer sessions with friends. The other side of the update brings some fresh tweaks to Pulse wireless headsets and earbuds.

You can read the full update notes below.

We’ve added new features in Parties.

In the Parties tab, you can now see the list of parties you’ve joined in the past. You can easily restart a party just by selecting it from the Recent list.

We’ve updated the device software for the PULSE Elite wireless headset and PULSE Explore wireless earbuds.

You can now use the sound equaliser feature.

You can now use the sidetone feature, which makes it easier for you to hear your own voice in voice chats.

When you have a PULSE Elite wireless headset or PULSE Explore wireless earbuds nearby, a notification will now appear to let you connect to them quickly. You can now easily switch the connection from your PC to your PS5 through this notification.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

PlayStation has provided additional details on Pulse headset and earbud settings in a post on the official PlayStation site that you can read right here.

The PS5 system update 24.01-08.60.00 is available to download and install now.