Outcast – A New Beginning Trailer Invites Players to Explore an Alien World

THQ Nordic has revealed a new Outcast – A New Beginning trailer alongside the announcement of pre-orders for the game going live.

”Prepare to embark on an epic journey to Adelpha! The latest trailer for Outcast – A New Beginning invites you to explore the planet and delve into the lives of its inhabitants, the Talans, and their captivating culture. These peaceful and charming people now face a grave threat from ruthless invaders. Will you rise to lead their fight for resistance?”

Outcast – A New Beginning Trailer

Weapon upgrades, aliens, and monsters (who can also be predators) – you will find all of this in Appeal Studios’ and THQ Nordic’s upcoming open-world action adventure. Play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare, such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising.

Outcast – A New Beginning is also available to pre-order digitally starting today! Leap through the portal to Adelpha early, and enjoy a 15% discount on PlayStation 5 when you secure the game before its release on March 15, 2024.

Outcast – A New Beginning: Adelpha Edition, is also available to pre-order on Amazon now for PlayStation 5 for $199.99. Outcast – A New Beginning: Adelpha Edition includes a copy of the game, a highly detailed 24cm/9.5inch Sai statue, an exclusive SteelBook, a 3-disk game soundtrack, and a hardcover artbook featuring over 50 pages of concept art from the game.