Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo Out Now, Will Get More Content Soon

Square Enix has dropped Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo on the PS5, playing which will reward players with special in-game items. The demo features the Nibelheim episode from the game’s opening chapter. Players who complete the episode and save their progress can skip this section when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo details

The demo will be updated prior to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s launch on February 29. The update — which is expected to go live on February 21 — will add the Junon area episode that will give players an opportunity to check out the world map and experience exploration.

Do note that Junon area progress will not carry over to the full game because it’s specifically condensed for the demo to give players a taste of the content. However, in order for the Nibelheim episode progress to be saved and carried over, the Junon area update must be applied to the demo.

Finally, here are the rewards players can claim in-game when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches: