PS5 Slim Gets Its First Price Drop Ahead of Valentine’s Day

The PS5 Slim has received its first price drop, which is already live in some European countries like France and Italy. Sony has knocked off €75, offering the console for €474.99 instead of €549.99 for a limited time.

PS5 Slim price drop for other regions has yet to be announced

Sony didn’t officially announce the discount in Europe but trusty insider and Dealabs user billbil-kun shared the information ahead of time. Shortly after their report, the offer went live on a number of participating retailers including CDiscount and Amazon.

It’s unclear if this offer will extend to other regions or not. At the time of this writing, it’s not available in North America but worth keeping in mind that the PS5 costs more in Europe than North America.

Sony has ambitious targets for the PS5, which is already outselling Xbox Series X|S 2-to-1. Microsoft doesn’t share sales figures but estimates suggest that approximately 77 million gen 9 consoles have been sold, out of which more than 50 million have got to be PS5s. Sony has previously confirmed that it reached the 50 million milestone in early December 2023, ahead of the Christmas holiday, so the 2-to-1 sales ratio seems plausible.