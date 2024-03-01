Fake Helldivers 2 Steam Listings Leave Arrowhead and Sony ‘Frustrated’

A pair of fake Helldivers 2 listings on Steam misled some players into thinking that the game received a significant price drop on the platform. Developers behind two indie games carbon copied the actual Helldivers 2 page on Steam, showing steep discounts of 50% and 75%. Unsuspecting players would end up paying for games called Figurality and Do Not Smile, instead.

Helldivers 2 is still full price, Arrowhead clarifies

Over on its Discord channel, developer Arrowhead Game Studios expressed frustration over the scam. Many have been left concerned by how the devs behind the aforementioned indie games could heavily edit not only their store descriptions but also developer and publisher information in order to mimic the Helldivers 2 page.

As shown in the screenshots below by Twitter user Wario64, the scammers listed Arrowhead as the developer and PlayStation as the publisher.

No, Helldivers 2 is not 75%/50% off on Steam. Someone else is using a different game and renaming it exactly like a Helldivers 2 listing as a scam pic.twitter.com/NLy1uUoxd6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2024

Steam has since nuked the listings but the ease of scamming people has caused alarm.

“People posting as us trying to scam people is obviously very sad and frustrating, and for that as well as for security reasons we urge you to stay clear of them,” Arrowhead wrote. “The only two Helldivers 2 products we market are Helldivers 2 and Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition.”