PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 5, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)
- EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Sifu (PS4, PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Action SuperCross
- Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Bunny Reversi
- Classified: France ’44
- Dabman: When The Haters Dab Back Remastered
- Dead End City
- DimCom
- DRUNKEN SUPERHERO
- EVIL EYES
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds
- Geometry Survivor
- Greed Series
- INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
- Jigsaw Tetra
- Juicy Realm
- Match Village
- Mediterranea Inferno PS4 & PS5
- The Mobius Machine
- One More Dungeon 2
- The Outlast Trials
- Peachy Boy
- Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition
- Rainbow Reactor: Fusion
- Return of Red Riding Hood Enhanced Edition
- Sakura Succubus 7
- Sports & Adventure Pinball
- Tamarak Trail
- Ufouria: The Saga 2
- Welcome to ParadiZe