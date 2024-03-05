PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 5, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Action SuperCross

Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Bunny Reversi

Classified: France ’44

Dabman: When The Haters Dab Back Remastered

Dead End City

DimCom

DRUNKEN SUPERHERO

EVIL EYES

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds

Geometry Survivor

Greed Series

INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY

Jigsaw Tetra

Juicy Realm

Match Village

Mediterranea Inferno PS4 & PS5

The Mobius Machine

One More Dungeon 2

The Outlast Trials

Peachy Boy

Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion

Return of Red Riding Hood Enhanced Edition

Sakura Succubus 7

Sports & Adventure Pinball

Tamarak Trail

Ufouria: The Saga 2

Welcome to ParadiZe

Next Page: European Update »