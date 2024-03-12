PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 12, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

PS4 & PS5 Games

10 Seconds to Win!

ABRISS – build to destroy

Ancient Weapon Holly

Arcade Archives Tank Battalion

As Dusk Falls

Cat and Ghostly Road

Contra: Operation Galuga

DateJournal

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury

DRUNKEN SUPERHERO

Eldgear

EVIL EYES

EzQuiz

Farm Day Simulator 2024

Hex Gambit: Respawned

Hotel Renovator

Little Cities: Bigger!

Melatonin

Metaball

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge

New Star GP

Penny’s Big Breakaway

REVEIL

Road Bustle Online

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl

Spin the Lighthouse

Stilt

System Critical 2

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Time Rift

Top Racer Collection

Unicorn Overlord

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

World War II Shooting Simulator

Xatrom Command

