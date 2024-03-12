PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 12, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)
- EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Sifu (PS4, PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 10 Seconds to Win!
- ABRISS – build to destroy
- Ancient Weapon Holly
- Arcade Archives Tank Battalion
- As Dusk Falls
- Cat and Ghostly Road
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- DateJournal
- Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon’s Fury
- DRUNKEN SUPERHERO
- Eldgear
- EVIL EYES
- EzQuiz
- Farm Day Simulator 2024
- Hex Gambit: Respawned
- Hotel Renovator
- Little Cities: Bigger!
- Melatonin
- Metaball
- Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge
- New Star GP
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- REVEIL
- Road Bustle Online
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl
- Spin the Lighthouse
- Stilt
- System Critical 2
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- Time Rift
- Top Racer Collection
- Unicorn Overlord
- Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
- World War II Shooting Simulator
- Xatrom Command