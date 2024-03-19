PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 19, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)
- EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Sifu (PS4, PS5)
PSVR Games
- cyubeVR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives MOUSER
- Astebros
- Bakery Simulator
- Captain Toonhead Vs. The Punks from Outer Space
- Cartel Tycoon
- Corbid! A Colorful Adventure
- Cybertrash STATYX
- DRUNKEN SUPERHERO
- Duggy
- Dungeon Drafters
- EVIL EYES
- ForRace GT2D
- GODS EATER BURST
- Good Guys
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hyper Turbo Boost
- Ib
- Just Find It Collector’s Edition
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story PS4 & PS5
- Match Village
- Orion Haste
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
- Rebel Transmute
- Sharpshoot
- Sherlock Purr 2
- Spin the Lighthouse
- STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection
- UNABLES
- Violet Wisteria
- VIRUS: The Outbreak
- WHAT THE GOLF?