PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 19, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

PSVR Games

cyubeVR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives MOUSER

Astebros

Bakery Simulator

Captain Toonhead Vs. The Punks from Outer Space

Cartel Tycoon

Corbid! A Colorful Adventure

Cybertrash STATYX

DRUNKEN SUPERHERO

Duggy

Dungeon Drafters

EVIL EYES

ForRace GT2D

GODS EATER BURST

Good Guys

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hyper Turbo Boost

Ib

Just Find It Collector’s Edition

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story PS4 & PS5

Match Village

Orion Haste

Outcast – A New Beginning

Penny’s Big Breakaway

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

Rebel Transmute

Sharpshoot

Sherlock Purr 2

Spin the Lighthouse

STAR WARS™: Battlefront Classic Collection

UNABLES

Violet Wisteria

VIRUS: The Outbreak

WHAT THE GOLF?

