Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Starting Class: What Should My First Vocation Be?

The choice of which vocation to start with in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is clear. Of the four you get to choose from, one of them stands out as the best first class for players. So, if you want the smoothest possible beginning to your journey, read on to find out which job new players should choose.

What’s the best starting vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The best starting class in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Mage. Mage is by far the best vocation to begin the game with for multiple reasons:

It has a free healing spell.

All its attacks are medium or long-range.

Its attacks cause Area of Effect damage.

It can easily exploit elemental weaknesses.

It gains the ability to levitate.

When playing as a Mage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can basically let your Pawns charge forth and handle the dirty work while you hang back and act as artillery. When they take damage, you can call them back to your side, cast Anodyne for an area of effect heal, and then send them back out to fight.

We recommend using the following abilities as they become unlocked:

Flagration/High Flagration: Flamethrower-like medium-range attack that sprays in a fan in front of the player and passes through enemies.

Flamethrower-like medium-range attack that sprays in a fan in front of the player and passes through enemies. Levin/High Levin: Calls down several bolts of lightning and allows you to keep summoning bolts by tapping the button.

Calls down several bolts of lightning and allows you to keep summoning bolts by tapping the button. Frigor/High Frigor: Conjures a pillar of ice from the ground.

Conjures a pillar of ice from the ground. Empyrean/High Empyrean: Summons an orb of light above enemies that deals area of effect holy damage.

Your first job in battle is to find the elemental weakness of whatever foe you’re fighting. Once you notice which attack does more damage, just spam that. Most enemies have elemental weaknesses, and even those that don’t are still susceptible to magic damage.

You should also pick up the core skills for the Mage as quickly as possible. In particular, Quickspell lets you charge your spells much quicker at the expense of stamina.