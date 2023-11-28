Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date Set for Capcom Action RPG

Capcom officially announced the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date on Tuesday, confirming that the long-awaited sequel would be arriving next year.

After popping up earlier this morning on the game’s Steam page, Capcom officially confirmed that Dragon’s Dogma 2 would launch on March 22, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The confirmation came during a recent showcase for the game, which lasted about half an hour and included some new details for the game.

You can check out the full Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase below:

Fans have been anxiously waiting for a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a long-awaited sequel, and just as fans were beginning to lose hope, Capcom unveiled the game in 2022. In a September 2023 interview with VGC, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi explained the gap of 10+ years between the original and the sequel, stating that it was down to things falling into place.

Dragon’s Dogma will retail for $70 when it launches, making it Capcom’s first game to cost that much in the process.

Alongside a standard edition, Capcom also announced that a Deluxe Edition of the game would be available for $79.99. The Deluxe Edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2 will include the “New Journey Pack,” which has in-game items that help your character on their starting journey, including a Camping Kit, a Wakestone, Rift Crystals, a Dragon’s Dogma Music and Sound collection, and more.

Pre-orders of the Standard Edition will feature a bonus weapon for each of the four starting vocations, and Deluxe Edition pre-orders will also include the Ring of Assurance in-game accessory.