Dragon’s Dogma 2: Find Ambrosius Location in A New Godsway Quest

You may have trouble finding Ambrosius in Dragon’s Dogma 2 when you’re bringing him the Godsbane. He moves from his first position on the coast and the quest marker is exceptionally unhelpful. Additionally, his entry in the NPC log technically gives you the wrong location as to where he can be found. Fortunately, finding Ambrosius in the A New Godsway quest isn’t too tough.

Where do I find Ambrosius in A New Godsway quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The first few times you speak with Ambrosius in Dragon’s Dogma 2, he’s found on the coast to the northeast of Bakbattahl. However, once he tasks you to obtain the Godsbane, he moves elsewhere.

Once you obtain the sword and head back to turn it in, you’ll get a quest marker that seems to indicate that Ambrosius is in the Empress’s Chambers in the Flamebearer Palace. However, when you enter the room, it’s empty. So, where has he gone?

Ambrosius can be found in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. He just so happens to be in a room directly below the Empress’s Chambers. However, you’re told that only authorized personnel can enter the lab, so how are you supposed to get in?

Well, it turns out that the security leading into the lab is a lot more laid back than you’re led to believe. I was able to enter the facility with no issue through the entrance near the Bakbattahl Gaol. None of the NPCs aggroed or ever questioned why I was there.

It’s possible that Ambrosius told security to let us in, but he fails to mention that or the fact that he’s moving to the lab. Fortunately, the path to him isn’t as arduous as it seems at first, and you can easily reach him and move on to the next part of the A New Godsway quest.