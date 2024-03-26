PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 26, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)
- EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)
- Sifu (PS4, PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alone in the Dark
- Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK
- Ariko’s Enchanted Forest
- Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition
- Brick Buster
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Captain Toonhead Vs. The Punks from Outer Space
- Cazzarion: Shellfish Frenzy
- Clown Art
- Contraptions Collection
- Convenience Stories
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- DRUNKEN SUPERHERO
- Duggy
- EVIL EYES
- Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook
- Genotype
- GRANDIA HD Collection
- HappyFunland
- Heaven Jump
- Hyper Turbo Boost
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure
- Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes 2 Collector’s Edition
- Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Krimson
- Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition
- Learn to Play Vol. 1 – Fruit Collect
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered
- Lost & Found Agency Collector’s Edition
- Master Maker 3D Ultimate
- Match Village
- Mr. Brocco & Co.
- Nature Escapes 3 Collector’s Edition
- NIGHTGHAST
- Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails
- Paper Dash – City Hustle
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Power of Ten
- Puzzle Vacations: Greece And Turkey Collector’s Edition
- Puzzle Vacations: Thailand and Cambodia
- Right and Down and Dice
- Rise of the Ronin™
- Sandstorm Strike Force
- Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw
- Shines Over: The Damned
- So Much Stuff 2 Collector’s Edition
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- Spin the Lighthouse
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit