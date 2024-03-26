PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 26, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alone in the Dark

Arcade Archives SURPRISE ATTACK

Ariko’s Enchanted Forest

Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition

Brick Buster

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Captain Toonhead Vs. The Punks from Outer Space

Cazzarion: Shellfish Frenzy

Clown Art

Contraptions Collection

Convenience Stories

Dragon’s Dogma 2

DRUNKEN SUPERHERO

Duggy

EVIL EYES

Flower Shop: Winter In Fairbrook

Genotype

GRANDIA HD Collection

HappyFunland

Heaven Jump

Hyper Turbo Boost

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure

Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes 2 Collector’s Edition

Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition

Kingdoms and Castles

Krimson

Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition

Learn to Play Vol. 1 – Fruit Collect

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered

Lost & Found Agency Collector’s Edition

Master Maker 3D Ultimate

Match Village

Mr. Brocco & Co.

Nature Escapes 3 Collector’s Edition

NIGHTGHAST

Offroad Jeep Quest: Mountain Trails

Paper Dash – City Hustle

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Power of Ten

Puzzle Vacations: Greece And Turkey Collector’s Edition

Puzzle Vacations: Thailand and Cambodia

Right and Down and Dice

Rise of the Ronin™

Sandstorm Strike Force

Scott Whiskers in: the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw

Shines Over: The Damned

So Much Stuff 2 Collector’s Edition

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

Spin the Lighthouse

Tram Simulator Urban Transit

Next Page: European Update »