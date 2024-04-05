Pirate RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Releases This Year

Developer Savage Level and publisher Mycroids recently revealed the upcoming tactical RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. The swashbuckling adventure sets sail for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S in late 2024.

The game takes inspiration from the 1883 novel Treasure Island. That’s arguably true about a lot of pirate fiction, from black and while movies to Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones. However, Savage Level told IGN that it put particular emphasis on accurately depicting the time period. That said, players will notice a bit of dark fantasy seeping in as they progress through the story.

Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and 40K: Rouge Trader put CRPGs back on the map, though Flint isn’t trying to compete in the AAA space. However, BG3 fans will notice some similarities. The new game even features dice rolls rather than the percentage-based system of some other turn-based RPGs.

That said, Savage Level’s game isn’t without new ideas. For example, one somewhat unique mechanic is crew synergies, where players can pair up their pirates to improve combat effectiveness. It also forgoes typical RPG leveling for a purely loot-based system. Items and character upgrades both cost gold, so players will have to be strategic with their resources. Fortunately, Captain Flint is a pirate, and the game encourages players to seek booty by any means. While that includes taking it with lead and steel, a silver tongue can be just as powerful.

It also sounds like Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is a bit more linear than something like Baldur’s Gate 3. However, it still features a choice-based narrative told through the format of comic book-style cutscenes.