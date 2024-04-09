Space Marine 2 Studio Wants to Focus on ‘Middle Market’ Games Like Helldivers 2

Despite lacking a AAA budget, Helldivers 2 is the biggest hit of 2024 so far, and studios are taking notice. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive is one such company, and its CEO has expressed interest in maing more “middle market” games.

Saber Interactive CEO says $70 games are unsustainable

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch discussed this during a recent interview with IGN. The interview covered multiple topics related to Saber’s recent split from the financially struggling Embracer Group. However, the interview included a conversation about AAA gaming budgets and the sustainability of $70 price tags.

While Space Marine 2 retails at $70, Karch thinks studios must focus on lower costs rather than higher prices. “I think that as games become more expensive to make, the $70 title is going to go the way of the dodo. I do. I just don’t think it’s sustainable… What if it fails? You remember what happened when Ubisoft a couple of years ago, all their titles slipped out of the year, and then all of a sudden, they were in an entirely different place? It’s hard to recover from that.”

Interestingly, despite saying it is Saber’s “best” game, Karch says he “doesn’t want” to charge $70 for Space Marine 2. Unfortunately, he believes there is a stigma against cheaper games, which players may perceive as lower quality. This is a problem for Saber, which Karch describes as a “middle market,” or AA, studio.

However, the Saber CEO says that Helldivers 2’s massive success is an example of an AA game challenging that stereotype. He sees this as proof that such games can outperform those from major studios. Therefore, it offers an alternative path Karch wants Saber to take.