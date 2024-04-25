Doctor Who The Edge of Time Gets PSVR2 Release

Maze Theory and Saltwater Games have launched PSVR title Doctor Who: The Edge of Time on PSVR2.

A new mysterious enemy threatens to tear apart the universe and only you can stop them! Armed with the Sonic Screwdriver, players will solve mind-bending puzzles, grapple with iconic monsters, and encounter new horizons in a quest to find the Doctor and defeat a powerful force that threatens to destroy the fabric of reality.

You can watch the launch trailer for Doctor Who: The Edge of Time below.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Key Features

– Pilot the TARDIS: Team up with the Doctor and travel through space and time to new horizons, piloting the brand new TARDIS as seen in the last series.

– Immersive Entertainment: Experience the world of Doctor Who like never before and interact with tools such as the Sonic Screwdriver.

– Authenticity: Voice acting by the Thirteenth Doctor herself, played by Jodie Whittaker.

– Official BBC Studios Licensed Product: Authentic music, props, sets, title sequence and Doctor Who easter eggs.

– Iconic & New Monsters: Stand against iconic baddies, including the infamous Daleks, and even come face-to-face with brand new, never-before-seen monsters.

– Includes Time Lord Victorious: Explore the Tenth Doctor’s TARDIS and hunt for eight new Doctor Who collectibles.